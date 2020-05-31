Mountain View, Mo. man leads investigators to likely remains of missing woman in Mark Twain National Forest

Texas County, Mo. investigators say a man led them to the likely remains of a woman reported missing on May 21.

The Texas County prosecutor filed a second-degree murder charge in the death of Dylan J. Hanger, 28, of Mountain View, Mo. in the death of Brittany Gorman.

On May 21, U.S. Park Rangers discovered Gorman’s unoccupied pickup truck within the Ozark National Scenic Riverways at Buck Hollow in southern Texas County. Items found at the scene indicated Gorman may have been injured. Deputies from the Texas County Sheriff’s Office along with Missouri State Highway Patrol personnel responded to Buck Hollow to assist park rangers. The search came up empty then.

Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey says Hanger then led them to what is likely Hanger's remains in the Mark Twain National Forest.

“The tragic outcome of this investigation is not what I had hoped and prayed for since Brittany was reported missing," said Sheriff Lindsey. "I want to commend the investigative team of Deputies, National Park Service Special Agents and Rangers, Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators and surrounding law enforcement agencies that worked extensively over past ten days to find Brittany and ultimately seek justice upon her behalf. I am also thankful to the public for providing information to the investigative team throughout this process.”

A joint investigation involving the Texas County Sheriff’s Office, National Park Service Investigative Services Branch, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol led to Hanger's arrest. Hanger is jailed without bond.