Mountain View, Mo. convenience store confirms 2 employees tested positive for COVID-19

Updated: Thu 5:09 PM, May 28, 2020

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. -- A Signal convenience store in Mountain View, Mo. announced two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The store is located at 513 N Pine Street.

In a statement to KY3, the store immediately notified all employees and closed its doors in order to deep clean and disinfect all areas and surfaces. It will reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday. It will only stay open through 6 p.m. The Subway and Hank's Chicken will remain temporarily closed.

The ownership says employees at the store must wear masks at all times. Plexiglass barriers, installed in April, will remain in place. All Signal employees are required to do temperature checks upon arriving at work.

Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.

 