Motorcyclist dies in Springfield crash Thursday night

A motorcyclist died from a crash late Thursday night near downtown Springfield, according to police.

The victim has been identified as Joseph Webb, 46, of Springfield. Next of kin have been notified.

The Springfield Police Department responded to the intersection of College and Broadway around 10:50 p.m. following a crash between a motorcycle and sedan.

Police say Webb was heading was heading eastbound on College and appeared to have failed to negotiate the curve, crossing into the westbound lane of travel and striking the front of a westbound Chrysler 300.

Police say Webb was ejected from the motorcycle, sustained critical injuries and was transported to the hospital. He was pronounced dead Friday afternoon.

It's unknown whether impairment was involved in the crash, but an investigation is ongoing. This is the seventh fatal crash and eighth fatality from Springfield crashes in 2020.