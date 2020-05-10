Mother's Day quiche recipe

Farm Fresh Quiche

1 10” Pastry Crust 1 cup Fresh Spinach, Stemmed

1 ½ cups Shredded Cheddar 1/3 cup Flour

½ cup Shredded Mozzarella ¼ tsp. Pepper

1/12 cups Diced Ham ½ tsp. Salt

1 TBLS Butter 1 cup ½ and ½

¼ cup Diced Onion 4 Eggs

Prepare crust and crimp nicely in pie plate. Bake at 350 for 5 minutes and allow to cool. Sautee onion in butter on stove. Add spinach and cook just until the spinach begins to wilt. Layer cheeses, ham, and spinach onion mixture into crust. Combine flour, salt and pepper, and ½ and 1/2. Beat in eggs until well blended. Pour over layers and top with a touch of cheese. Bake at 350 for 40 – 50 minutes until set. Allow to cool for 5 minutes and serve.