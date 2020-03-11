Mother of Sandy Hook victim speaks about school safety in Hollister

A woman whose child was killed in one of the worst school shootings ever talked to students about school safety at Hollister High School on Wednesday.

The event through Safe and Sound School was about inspiring students to take a stand for safety.

"We want to empower them to be a part of the team," Alissa Parker said.

Parker's daughter was killed in 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary.

"That tragedy obviously changed my life forever," Parker said.

As the co-founder of Safe and Sound Schools, her heartache now fuels the fight for more secure districts across the nation.

"We kind of jump to the big expensive security systems, which we are not saying can’t help, but it’s sometimes those small, little things that we overlook and devalue that really can save lives. It’s not being complacent and trying to make sure we are being consistent every single day with the rules and the measures we have in place," Parker said.

Parker's organization came to Hollister as a reward after the high school broadcasting class won a nationwide video contest about why their school is safe.

"I don't want to go fearing for my life every time I step into these doors, but I never feel like that at this school," Student Lucas Bare said.

While students say physical safety measures, like keeping the doors locked at school help them feel secure, they say school safety is also about mental and emotional safety.

"We all can talk to each other, we all feel safe around each other," Student Michael Schultz said.

Through an assembly with Parker and teen actor Jeremy Ray Taylor, plus a concert by Chasing Da Vinci, students were encouraged to take ownership of making their school as safe as it can be.

"Them speaking up and them not hiding their worries," Taylor said.

It's about banding together to stand up for safety within Ozarks schools.

"They have a voice and an outlet to spread their message to whomever is watching," Teacher Roger Brallier said.

The organization also encourages students to make their own Safe and Sound Club so they can be involved in school safety year around.​