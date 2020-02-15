Mother of Missouri inmate killed in jail attack settles for $5 million

The mother of a Missouri county jail inmate who died after another inmate attacked him for nearly 20 minutes has settled a lawsuit for $5 million.

Audrain County denied any negligence or fault in the agreement that was approved last month with the mother of Michael Dale Eisenhauer.

He died in June while jailed on charges of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

The mother's attorney, Jill Harper, said the attack lasted for 17 1/2 minutes, and she described it as “”gruesome and horrific."

The attorney who represented the county in the lawsuit said he couldn't comment on the settlement.