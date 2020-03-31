Protect your yard now from early mosquito season

Expect to see mosquitos earlier this year and in full force.

A mild winter and rainy conditions have created a perfect breeding ground for the blood-suckers, according to the local pest control company, Mosquito Joe.

They told KY3 they are noticing more eggs in standing water than ever, an upward trend they have seen over the past five years.

The best way to enjoy your yard without worrying about them this year is to prevent those eggs from hatching and getting rid of any breeding grounds.

“Mosquitos can breed in a thimble of water so keep any water source laying around cleared out,” Charlie Metz, operations manager at Mosquito Joe, tells KY3. “Dump your plant holders, your kid’s toys-- anything that may retain some water.”

Also, make sure you go ahead and get rid of all the leaves from the fall. They like to hold moisture and are a great place for the larva to hide.

Don’t forget to clean your gutters too, they are a spot that easily holds moisture.

Finally, remember bug spray when you go out. They are already hatching so if you are one of the more popular blood types for the pest (type O) to bother, it may be a good time to go ahead and start applying.

While mosquitos are notorious for spreading diseases like West Nile Virus, there has been absolutely no evidence to suggest they carry the coronavirus.

