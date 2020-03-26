More than 500 cases of COVID-19 reported in Missouri

More than 500 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Health officials say there are now 502 reported cases in the state. Cases climbed by 41% since Wednesday, jumping up by 146 from 356.

Eight people in Missouri have died from COVID-19, including three in Greene County. At least three patients in Greene County have been medically cleared as of Thursday.

According to Missouri DHSS, 38 cases are known to be travel-related and 19 from contact with patients who previously tested positive.

