More than 46,000 small businesses in Missouri approved for SBA Paycheck Protection Program

More than 46,000 small businesses in Missouri have been approved for the SBA Paycheck Protection Program, according to Gov. Mike Parson.

The businesses were approved for more than $7.5 billion through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. This puts Missouri at 15th in the nation for total dollars approved through the program.

On Thursday, the SBA announced that it has subscribed its full $350 billion for the program, and that no additional funding was available.

Gov. Parson says his office directed the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency and DED to seek assistance from the progra early in the state’s COVID-19 response efforts.

On Friday, Gov. Parson also explained Missouri’s “Show Me Strong” Recovery Plan to safely and gradually reopen the state’s economy. The plan was briefly introduced Thursday, when the governor announced Missouri's stay-at-home order would be extended to May 3.

Watch the latest updates from Gov. Parson in the embedded streams below: