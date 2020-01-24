More temporary jail space could cost $417k over Greene County's budget

Greene County leaders know they need to add more space for inmates, but it's going to cost more in the short-term than the sheriff and county commission expected.

Sheriff Jim Arnott said the trailers already on-site have been full since the day he started using them for temporary jail space in 2017. With a chronic overcrowding problem, the commission is considering adding more.

Arnott is desperate for a decision dealing with the ever-growing inmate population in Greene County.

"We're looking at other avenues," he said.

One option is to add more temporary jail space, but county leaders aren't sure if it's worth the price.

"It's up in the air," Arnott said.

Bids to add more temporary space near the existing jail came back from builders this week. Arnott said they're too high.

"We've got to work within the amount we have and so we're going to have to go back to the drawing board," he said.

The county budgeted about $1.1 million to add more trailers, but the proposals tacked on an extra $417,000.

Arnott and Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon said they are hoping for compromise with the contractors.

"Well when we work together we can hopefully always find common ground, at least we have a better chance, and that's what I'm all about," Dixon said.

Arnott said the county could cut transportation costs housing prisoners on-site, rather than deputies driving them to eight other counties, like they do right now.

"There's so many issues with that. One, as they mentioned, the transporting inmates back and forth, the liability, the miles we put on cars, that all falls in with the budget numbers," Arnott said.

According to Dixon, there are bigger problems behind the backup.

"They're awaiting trial before a judge and we need to get them there faster," Dixon said.

He said there are not nearly enough public defenders to handle all the cases.

According to Arnott, with the system the way it is right now, even the new jail will fill up quickly. For now, though, he's hoping for a cost-effective solution, and to find one fast.

"Any time that we can save, we want to look to do that," he said.

The new temporary space would house more than 200 additional inmates until the new jail is built. Construction on the new jail near the airport is expected to start in April and take at least two years to complete.

In the meantime, the county commission will continue to look for ways to help with overcrowding at the current jail. Commissioners have not yet decided how to move forward with additional temporary trailers.