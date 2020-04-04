More people turning to at-home gardening during stay-at-home order

As everyone scrambles to the grocery stores, you may have noticed your favorite fruits and veggies are going fast.

"Knowing where your food comes from is a huge deal," said Jessica Allen, a farmer assistant with Springfield Community Garden.

Allen said it's a great time to start growing your own food.

"[It's] saving money, when a lot of people are out of work and have to make choosy decisions about where to put their money, so if they can just grow something at home it's a lot more cost effective," she said.

Allen said they're trying to get creative with how they can help people get involved. The garden has been sharing tips on their Facebook page with plants that can grow quickly.

"Definitely salad greens are super quick, spinach and kale pop up super fast, lettuces, things like that," she said. "It's really great to be eating your greens right now anyways, they offer lots of Vitamin D, which is a good supplement to Vitamin C which keeps you healthy during these times. "

By starting your own garden, you could find those greens in your own back yard within weeks.

"You can't get a lot of those greens and things locally as easily so if you can grow it on your own backyard, so it's going to be quicker and less strain on everyone else who's going overboard to meet the need right now," said Deborah Bryant, the project coordinator for the garden.

The garden left bags full of seeds on the sidewalk for community members to pick up and jump start their own gardens. They handed out thousands of pounds of potato and onion seeds, as well as a few other vegetables over the past week.

"Every year we have different seed swaps, at least two a year, and try to give our starts when we can," she said. "It's been interesting that people are more into that this year than they usually are, but we love it. It's great."

Bryant said coming up in the next week or two the community garden will also start doing video tutorials for the community.

"We have some USDA grants that have already given us money to do these workshops, so we want to do them in whatever way is possible," she said. "So, probably the next few Saturdays coming up you're going to see some zoom opportunities to see what we're up to and try some things out at home for home gardening."