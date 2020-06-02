More people keeping elderly loved ones at home, in-home nurses help train caretakers

The most vulnerable patients during this pandemic tend to be the elderly.

Most deaths in Greene County have been in nursing homes.

Now, in home nurses are taking many new precautions, and teaching caregivers how to best care for their loved ones.

"I think it will be part of what we do forever now, screening more, being careful with what we're doing, so we are keeping everybody safe," said Cathy Ward, RN, with Integrity Home Care and Hospice.

Some of the most heartbreaking stories are those where people cannot get into nursing homes or hospitals to see their loved ones.

A family in Republic says they are very thankful their loved one is at home during this time. More families are choosing to do just that, keep loved ones out of a nursing home, and have in-home nurses train them up so they can stay connected.

"I was taught to use all of my senses as a nurse, and touch is super important," Ward said.

She's often skin to skin with the most vulnerable.

"A pat on the shoulder means a lot to somebody who is isolated from other people, so it's really hard," she said.

The coronavirus has changed her method of operation after 35 years in the business. But she's happy to adapt.

"In order for families to be successful in caring for that patient, we have got to be sure they have the resources that they need, ya know, if it's equipment, or meal support or help with medications or whatever it might be," she said.

For Hal's primary caretaker Jarred Williams, he's thankful he can still see his grandpa face to face-- with some extra training.

"Yes, because people are kind of stuck. They can't go in, and it's not their fault, they can't control the situations they are in either, but it is hard for them. They can't see their families, they can't see the staff, and staff that come in are limited," Williams said.

For Jarred, that meant moving into his grandfather's home, but it's a place he's happy to be.

"Grandpa would rather be out in the sun than anywhere else... so it's hard for him being inside," Williams said.

The nurse there is typically in about 3 or 4 homes a day, so far, no transmission of the virus.

They are using a lot more caution, and doing a lot more educating of those caring for loved ones. One skill is teaching caretakers how to make a mask without having to sew.