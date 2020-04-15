More surrendering dogs; Southwest Missouri Humane Society nearing full capacity

Pets relieve stress, anxiety, and depression, but they can be a financial burden. During this COVID-19 pandemic, the burden is felt even more as people struggle to afford their pets food and veterinary care.

“We have seen an increase in our strays, but also our surrenders," said Karen Foutch, the Director of Development for the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri.

178 dogs and cats currently pack the Southwest Missouri Humane Society, with anywhere from eight to ten new dogs coming in every day. What Foutch is most concerned about, is where to put all the large dogs. Currently they are housing 32 large dogs, and only have nine large kennels remaining. Every medium size dog kennel is full. With moore dogs coming in every day, the humane society worries they’ll have to start turning people away.

“To turn someone away, the first thing they’ll do is they’ll drop it off out in the parking lot. All of us go running out to try and find it before it gets hit on (I)-44, and since i’ve been here 4 dogs have been hit on (I)-44,” Foutch said.

If you are concerned about not being able to afford the pets food, reach out to the humane society about their new food bank program. Do not overfeed your pet.

“80% of the pets that come in here are overweight," said Dr. Phillip Brown, with the Animal Care Center. "Our belief is we can cut back on the food."

Cutting back on food usage, and saving money. Instead of buying expensive treats, try giving dogs frozen green beans instead or other human food instead. Avoid giving them sugary foods like apples and carrots. Talk with your vet about what procedures are essential. Talk about vaccinations, dental work, and medications they need.

“Have the veterinarian formulate a treatment plan,.and maybe put off or reschedule a few of the other things to help them out,” Brown said.

Find a foster instead of surrendering your pet.

“Maybe reach out to family members right now,maybe they can help them or assist them. Maybe a neighbor. Please do not dump your dog,” Foutch said.

The Southwest Missouri Humane Society is still looking for fosters for their dogs. Because non-essential businesses are closed, they are unable to look for adoptions. Large dog fosters are especially needed.

The Southwest Missouri Humane Society has on their website tips for how to care for pets during this coronavirus pandemic.

To reach out the Southwest Missouri Humane Society about their foster process, you can call (417) 833-2526 or online: https://www.swh.org/