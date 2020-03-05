"Moose on the Loose" in Monett to help students pay off school lunch debts

So the "Moose on the Loose" in Monett is actually a three year-old female Labrador named after former Kansas City Royal Mike Moustakas and this popular K-9 belongs to school superintendent Russ Moreland.

"Nobody asks how I'm doing but they always ask what Moose is doing," Moreland said with a smile.

Moose's appeal took off when Moreland included photos of the dog in his social media postings about whether or not school was being cancelled by bad weather. Moreland joked that Moose was part of the snow-day decision-making process.

"We go check the roads and drive around and she loves going with me," Moreland said of his early morning travels when the weather turns bad. "I don't know what she's thinking but she sure looks like she's paying close attention to the roads."

Moose became so in-demand that Moreland took Moose on a tour of all the schools in the district, and from high school through kindergarten, almost everyone fell in love.

"Sometimes dogs make puppy eyes...like that," said Laella Escutia, a kindergartner, as she rolled her eyes to imitate a dog's ability to melt your heart with just a look.

Second grader Adaleigh Coffey made a dog house for her Valentine's Day box and got a big reaction when she put Moose's name on it.

"I took a stuffed animal that looked like Moose and put it on the roof," she said. "And the box was filled up with cards."

"I think it's amazing the ability she has to unite a community that's very diverse with just the wag of her tail," added second grade teacher Brenda Maciel.

Moose's inspiration knows no bounds.

The high school's Pizazz Dance Team gave Moose credit for them winning first place at the state competition because they all rubbed the dog for good luck before they left for the event.

It's now their new tradition.

"So next year we'll definitely pay a visit to Moose before we go to competition for our good luck charm," said Morgan Slater.

But now Moose's notoriety is being used for an even bigger cause. In a district where 65 percent of the students are on free-or-reduced lunches, some families are struggling to pay off their lunch debts before they qualify for that program.

The local First Presbyterian Church has donated $2,400 but there's still around $15,000 of debt to be paid. So the local Adrenaline Apparel store decided to raise funds to pay off student lunch debts by printing up up T-shirts to sell.

And guess who's on the front of the shirt?

A likeness of Moose with the words "Be their Hope" above her head and "Moose on the Loose" below it.

"It's just amazing how much support we are getting through this," said Tiffany Tallent, a graphic designer with Adrenaline Apparel. "Seeing how warming and friendly she is wins the hearts of many."

"I'd never guess in a million years that Moose would be involved in helping in student lunch debut," Moreland said. "And it's ironic because as you can see she's not missed many meals herself."

But Moreland says he understands why having a dog around can literally change lives.

"In the fall we unfortunately lost a student and a neighboring district brought in their therapy dog," Moreland recalled. "So I got to see that in action and it was incredible. Very powerful."

Moreland said he hopes one day to have Moose trained as a therapy dog as well.