Monday marks first day of Springfield's Phase 3 Road to Recovery

Monday (June 15) marked the beginning of the city of Springfield's Phase 3 in their Road to Recovery from the coronavirus shutdown.

On Monday Greene County no longer has any restrictions (although the county commissioners passed a resolution asking the public to still abide by CDC guidelines concerning social distancing) and on Tuesday the state of Missouri's restrictions will all be lifted as Governor Mike Parson is leaving it up to local governments to make boundaries as they see fit.

In the case of Springfield, there are still restrictions but they've been loosened a bit.

What you basically need to know about the new phase is that most places from businesses and churches to entertainment venues and pools can increase their occupancy rates from 25 percent to 50 percent of capacity.

The exceptions are day cares which have no limitations, day camps, which are limited to 25, and public gatherings on city property, still limited to groups of 50.

Retailers all across Springfield can now allow double the amount of customers they could last week but that doesn't mean a boon in business for everyone.

"Personally I am super-excited that everything is opening back up because I'm a very social person and I want to go out," said Michele Kauffman, the Office Manager at Harter House.

That grocery store on Republic Road is an essential business that stayed open during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic when many other stores had to close and restaurants had to close down their dining rooms.

During that time, Kauffman explained that Harter House sales doubled and 20 temporary employees were hired to help with with their new online and curbside services put in place to offset limitations on customers allowed in the store.

"As with all the grocery stores I feel like we benefited tremendously where other stores did not," she said. "People in this town like to eat out and it has always been a big part of people's lives. But when they can't eat out they have to eat three meals at home and if they have to stay home they were baking like crazy. We couldn't keep flour or yeast on our shelves either."

But now, with restaurants able to host diners at 50 percent of capacity, people are going out more and buying less groceries.

"Slowly now our sales are starting to drop off," Kauffman said in also pointing out that the supply chain is still experiencing problems in some unexpected areas.

"We can't get Kleenex," she said with a shrug. "We do have plenty of toilet paper but there are still some items that aren't coming in."

While the store known for its meat department has not experienced a shortage of products there, Kauffman said it has been difficult dealing with a rise in the cost of meat.

"Prices rose due to the shortages," she said. "But now the prices are coming back down. So that's a big plus."

Kauffman says a lot has been learned from the pandemic experience, and the new services they started offering because of the shutdown are now a permanent fixture.

"Our sales increased dramatically because we had the curbside and delivery service," she said. "It is a convenience that everyone loves in their every day busy lives so it will continue."