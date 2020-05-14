MoDOT changes between Springfield-Nixa confusing some drivers

Since last July the Missouri Department of Transportation has been working on 19 intersections along Highways 160 and 13 between south Springfield's Plainview Road to just north of Kimberling City as part of a $15.1 million project.

And part of the new traffic patterns between Springfield and Nixa are causing some confusion and frustration.

As a major commuter route, that stretch of Highway 160 carries about 40,000 cars-per-day.

One of the major points of confusion is southbound out of Springfield at Plainview Road where the inside far-left lane nearest the median transitions for a half-mile into a new left turn lane for Farm Road 157.

It's a change that's only been in place since April and it catches many drivers who are planning on going straight off-guard, causing them to swerve over to the next lane at the last second.

That new configuration was necessary because of congestion along Plainview Road.

"The old configuration had an outside lane that turned into a right turn to Melbourne Street," explained Kristi Bachman, the MoDOT Project Manager. "That was creating a bottleneck situation so we've eliminated that movement and added a third lane."

MoDOT's highway changes also now prohibit cars from making left turns from Farm Roads 157 and 192 (also known as Steinert Road). Drivers wanting to go south must now go north and use a turn-around point at Plainview Road, adding anywhere from a half-mile to two-and-a-half miles for drivers.

But officials point to crash statistics from those two farm roads as the driving force behind the changes. At Farm Road 157 most of the accidents were angle crashes with one fatality, one serious injury and 13 other injuries while on Farm Road 192 the majority were rear-end crashes with two serious injuries and 16 other injuries.

"By eliminating those left-turn movements we're eliminating that type of crash," Bachman said. "The configuration that we set up for this typically shows about a 25 percent reduction in crashes."

In trying to determine what kind of changes to make MoDOT did seek the public's input.

"We really expected people to say, 'Hey, put a traffic signal up.' That's the common request that we get," Bachman said. "But that wasn't the case. The majority of the people at our first public meeting were saying, 'Please don't add any more signals on 160.' So we were able to accommodate that."

Now the number one complaint is that drivers need more advance notice that the inside lane past Plainview is about to turn left. So Bachman says more signage will be going up in the coming weeks.

MoDOT officials also point out that it typically takes about six months for drivers to get used to traffic-pattern changes.