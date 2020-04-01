Mo. doctor buys camper to live in to protect family from coronavirus

One Missouri doctor says she’s taking an extreme precaution to protect her family from coronavirus by self-isolating in a camper.

Dr. Tiffany Osborn with Washington University in St. Louis and her husband decided to shift money, which they had planned to use for a home extension, to instead buy a camper for Osborn to live in to protect the family from COVID-19. (Source: KMOV/CNN)

Dr. Tiffany Osborn with Washington University in St. Louis works in the emergency department and the intensive care unit. She says the hospital has been seeing a lot of COVID-19 patients recently, so she took steps to protect her family.

"We decided that probably the best course of action was for me to isolate myself from them,” Osborn said.

Osborn and her husband decided to shift money, which they had planned to use for a home extension, to instead buy a camper for Osborn to live in.

When she gets home from work, she goes directly to the camper to clean and sanitize before coming outside to sit on the camper steps to catch up with her family from a safe distance.

“Everybody has a different system,” Osborn said. “It was one of those things where we don’t have enough information to feel completely safe, and we just wanted to make sure the family was protected.”

Hospitals in the area are also stepping up to keep medical professionals and their families safe during the pandemic.

Barnes-Jewish Hospital is working to offer alternative housing for healthcare workers. Saint Louis University Hospital is offering housing in one of their dorms for medical professionals to rest and recuperate after a long day.

Copyright 2020 KMOV via CNN. All rights reserved.