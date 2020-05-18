Missouri School Boards' Association suggests guidelines for school reopenings

If you're wondering what in-person classes might look like when public schools go back in session you might want to check out the Missouri School Boards' Association's website:

(https://ams.embr.mobi/Documents/DocumentAttachment.aspx?C=ZfON&DID=GJGDM)

What you'll find is a 97-page document that includes extensive guidelines for educators to consider when they're reopening.

"We're looking at this document very much like you do a document that prepares a school district or community for a tornado," explained Springfield Hillcrest graduate Melissa Randol, the Executive Director of the Missouri School Boards' Association. "You hope it doesn't happen but you have to be prepared if it does."

Randol pointed out that the document contains considerations, NOT regulations, because every school district is different and no one has any idea what state restrictions will be in place by late August.

"This document was just meant to start conversation about what we need to be thinking about when we're able to reopen our buildings again," she said.

The template for reopening schools contains a wide-range of information from sanitizing buildings to how to handle transporting students and how to deal with students who may get COVID-19.

A typical example of the document's suggestions deals with social distancing, assuming it's still warranted by the start of the school year.

Among the considerations for school districts:

-- have different grades attend school on alternating days.

-- have some grades attend in the morning and some in the afternoon.

-- have school year-round.

-- rotate teachers instead of students from class-to-class.

Randol said a host of school and health organizations gave input into the extensive research.

"We're dealing with things we haven't had to worry about in the past like sharing a pencil," she said. "That's pretty minute and then all the way up to, 'Do we still have common lunchrooms?'"

The guidelines also suggest that larger groups like P.E., choir and band might need to be separated into smaller groups while assemblies or other large gatherings might be eliminated altogether.

There's a whole section on transportation that includes care of buses and suggestions for keeping them safe such as putting just one-child-per-seat or closing every-other-row.

Once again these are all things to consider for school districts, not rules that have to be followed.

"We call it a living document," Randol said. "It's going to be changing regularly as we receive additional information."

The state's largest school district, Springfield, also has a contingency plan that will be updated as the fall approaches.

"Even though we can't predict the future and wouldn't want to speculate on what lies ahead, we can take reassurance in knowing that contingency plans are in place to serve our students and community in a safe way," explained SPS Chief Communications Officer Stephen Hall.

Currently the Springfield school district plans on having virtual classes for its first summer session in June and by the end of May will have a decision on how July's second session will be conducted.

Fall classes are scheduled to be held in-person on-campus starting on August 24th.

Hall pointed out that school officials feel confident they can handle whatever comes their way considering how they handled the coronavirus outbreak in which they had to close down schools and set up virtual learning in a very short turn-around time.

"What reassures us is we have plans in place related to a pandemic," Hall said. "We've seen how we've responded in the past with the help of a great group of partners. I think our community can take great pride in that and I think we will be ready!"