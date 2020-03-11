Mizzou suspends in-person classes to prevent the spread of coronavirus

The University of Missouri at Columbia suspended person-to-person classes until after March 15 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Mizzou Chancellor Alexander Cartwright explained the change in a letter to students Wednesday.

The school notified students and faculty that a small group of faculty and students attended a New Orleans conference this past weekend where an attendee tested positive for coronavirus. There are no known cases of COVID-19 on the Mizzou campus. Those individuals will stay home for the required quarantine time.

Through March 15, faculty are instructed to put in place their plans to deliver instruction remotely. Existing online classes will continue as originally scheduled. During the week of March 16–20, classes will be held remotely. Following spring break, the school plans to resume in-person classes on Monday, March 30.

Effective immediately, all university-related non-essential international and domestic travel is suspended until April 12, including previously approved travel. This includes travel connected to university activities or programs for all faculty, staff and students, whether that travel is funded by the university, an external grant, or any other sources. Requests to engage in essential travel must be approved by deans, vice chancellors or vice provosts.

All nonessential university events will be cancelled until March 29.