Missouri's municipal election moved from April to June

On Wednesday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order moving the state's municipal election from April 7 to June 2.

"I'm so glad that they did that," said Camden County Clerk Rowland Todd. "A lot of the clerks wanted this done too."

Todd said he was worried about more than just voters showing up to the polls in just three weeks.

"We were worried about getting election judges, because like every county, our average is probably 65 up," Todd said.

That group of people is in the high-risk category for COVID-19.

He was also worried about polling locations being available, as many churches and school buildings used on election day, may not be available.

"I had one already call me - we were still waiting to find out," Todd said. "He said he couldn't let us know until April 1st if we were going to be able to use it."

There are some important things you need to know about the change.

First- the deadline to register to vote in this election has passed. The state kept the deadline as March 11.

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is now May 20.

If you're in quarantine, though, you still have to get it notarized.

"That has not been lifted, the notarization on your absentee ballot," Todd said.

There are a lot of big items on the ballot in Camden County, including school tax levies for Camdenton, two tax questions in Lake Ozark for road repair, and the potential expansion of the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District Board.

Todd is hopeful people will still come out and vote.

"You vote, you can gripe. That's what I always tell everybody," Todd said.

Some more important deadlines; absentee ballots will be due by 7:00 p.m. on June 2, the new Election Day. Military and overseas voters must request an absentee ballot by May 29. Those will be due June 5.