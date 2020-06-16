Missouri's coronavirus caseload is becoming more rural

The coronavirus is spreading beyond Missouri's largest cities, fueled in part by outbreaks in meat packing plants and nursing homes.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the share of cases coming from rural areas now accounts for about 30% of the state's new cases — a greater portion than ever before. The seven-day average of daily new cases in areas of the state beyond the St. Louis and Kansas City metro regions, has generally been under 50. But since the middle of May, a gradual climb has pushed the pace to about 65 new cases a day.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson is expected to address the state on COVID-19 at 3 p.m. Click HERE to watch live.