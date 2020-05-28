Missouri's Career Center in Springfield reopens with limitations

After closing for more than two month to the public because of the pandemic, the Missouri Job Center on East Sunshine in Springfield reopened Thursday.

If you come in, employees will ask you about symptoms, ask you to use hand sanitizer and ask you to stay six-feet apart from others. They do not require you to wear a mask. Employees limit 40 people in the building at a time.

The Missouri Director of Workforce Development visited for the reopening, which is the first job center reopening in the state. The director says there are about 400,000 Missourians receiving unemployment services, which brings the unemployment rate to 12%, higher than last week's 10% estimation.

Here at the job center, employees assist with education and training opportunities, as well as job searches. While some job applicants are being called back to work now, others are not. Employees encourage them to get help now before many benefits expire at the end of July.

"The reality is, some jobs may not come back," said Dr. Mardy Leathers, Missouri Director of Workforce Development. "And as those jobs don't come back, we want to help those Missouri pivot. We want to help them skill-up, gain access to the resources we have, access to education, training, credentialing programs and other career opportunities."

The Missouri Career Center offers services over the phone and online.

If you would like to come in, their hours are from 8:30 a.m. to noon and then 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

