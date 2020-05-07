Deaths from COVID-19 top 400 in Missouri; 9,300 cases reported

More than 400 deaths and 9,300 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Missouri as of Thursday according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

The state reported 22 new deaths from COVID-19, raising the total to 418.

Missouri reported 239 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the state's total to 9,341. It marks the fifth time in the last seven days that cases jumped by at least 200.

More than 103,000 people in the state have been tested, according to the DHSS. Missouri's stay-at-home order in response to the pandemic was lifted Monday.

