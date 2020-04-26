Missouri reports spike in applications for SNAP benefits in March

New state data shows that applications for benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP benefits, spiked in March.

The Missouri Department of Social Services reports a 64% increase in applications from February to March, in addition to 61.2% jump compared to one year ago. More than 61,000 people applied for SNAP benefits last month.

Among those applications, nearly half of the applications in March were approved. Around 32,000 people were approved last month, which marks a 25.4% jump in approvals from February and a 6.4% jump from last year.

The state issued more than $113 million for SNAP benefits in March, which marks a 42% increase from February and 37% increase from last year.

In the southwest region, which covers Greene County and most surrounding areas, nearly 11,000 people applied for SNAP benefits. The state approved nearly 5,600 applications.

The spike in applications for SNAP benefits comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Since early March, Missouri has reported nearly 7,000 cases and more than 270 deaths from COVID-19. Nearly 200,000 unemployment claims were also filed in March, per the Missouri Department of Labor.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is the largest federal nutrition assistance program, providing benefits to millions of eligible low-income individuals and families in the United States.