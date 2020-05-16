Missouri reports 200-plus new COVID-19 cases for first time in a week

Nearly 600 deaths and 10,700 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Missouri as of Saturday, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Missouri reported 219 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, raising the state's total to 10,675. It marks the first time seven days that there was an increase of at least 200 new cases.

The state also reported 13 new deaths from COVID-19, raising the total to 589.

Nearly 140,000 people in the state have been tested, according to the DHSS. For the latest information on COVID-19 cases around Missouri and the Ozarks, click here.