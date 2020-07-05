Missouri reinstates unemployment requirements previously lifted due to pandemic

Starting the week of July 5-11, unemployed workers who wish to continue to receive unemployment benefits in Missouri will be required to perform work search activities.

The state has now reinstated requirements for unemployment and food stamps that were previously waived in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who want to receive unemployment benefits, including the $600 federal supplement through July 25, are now required to perform work search activities, a requirement that had previously been lifted for those who filed a coronavirus-related unemployment claim.

A work search activity is an attempt made to obtain employment or to resume work. Three work search activities are required to be completed for each week someone requests payment.

There are some exceptions, including if a person is in approved training, has a definite recall date from an employer, or is part of a Shared Work Program.

According to a news release from The Missouri Department of Labor, examples of work search activities include, but are not limited to:

-accessing and searching for work on MOJobs

-participating in a Missouri Job Center workshop

-attending a job interview or job fair

-completing online applications

For more examples and details about fulfilling work search activity requirements, click here.