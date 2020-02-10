Missouri receiving federal assistance to help more people with disabilities find jobs

The state of Missouri is working to create more job opportunities for people with disabilities. Missouri is one of just 13 states picked to receive federal assistance to help more people with mental health challenges to find jobs.

According the governor's office, only about 40% of Missourians with disabilities have jobs. For those without disabilities, that rate is nearly 80%.

Abilities First is a resource center in Springfield for people with disabilities. Advocates and employees there said an inclusive workplace is important.

"I'm pretty much normal, the only difference between me and you is that you have legs and I don't, for the most part," said Jonathan Hudson.

Hudson has been working as an IT Specialist for nearly five years.

"If something is actually broken with your computer, you bring it to me and I can erase it and completely redo windows and set everything up," Hudson said.

He lost his legs eight years ago. Before landing this gig, he was told "no" from other potential employers.

"If you applied for the job, we'd have to consider you, but most likely, we wouldn't pick you, because this is a warehouse and you're an accident waiting to happen," he remembers hearing.

J. Gibbs is the Director of Employment Services with Abilities First. He said nearly one in five Americans are dealing with some form of disability.

"These people just want to belong. We just want to belong. We're really no different," he said.

Gibbs said staff helps clients build a resume, complete applications, prepare for interviews and find jobs that fit.

"It's just a matter of overcoming some of these barriers so that they can have the opportunities they're looking for," he said.

According to Gibbs, the main challenge for people with disabilities is not that they can't work. Instead, it's a lack of access to transportation, and too few opportunities to be included that keep them from being successful.

"Diversity, we all understand. Inclusion is really more or less a feeling. It's an environment where everyone feels valued, everyone feels a part of the culture that company has," Gibbs said.

While Missouri is pushing for more accepting workplaces across the state, workers like Hudson are just thankful for the chance to give it a shot.

"You never know what you can do until you try," Hudson said.

Last September, Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order making Missouri a Model Employer state.

Click HERE for more information about that.

Arkansas was also chosen alongside Missouri to receive technical assistance to help people with mental health disabilities find jobs. For more information about the federal help, click HERE.