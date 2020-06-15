Central Missouri police chief reinstated after inflammatory posts

A rural Missouri police chief who was placed on administrative leave over inflammatory posts on social media was quickly reinstated.

Auxvasse Police Chief Kevin Suedmeyer was put on leave Thursday pending an investigation into his Facebook posts, including one that said people who stand in the street to block traffic deserve to be run over. After an emergency meeting on Friday, Suedmeyer was reinstated and given a verbal reprimand. The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports as of Monday, questions about details of the investigation have not been answered.

Auxvasse is about 35 miles northeast of Jefferson City.