Missouri pays $2M in prison worker discrimination settlement

Missouri shelled out more than $2 million last month to settle the latest worker discrimination case against the state's prison system.

Richard Dixson, a white employee of the minimum security Kansas City Re-Entry Center, was awarded the money after a jury agreed in 2017 that he was subjected to racial discrimination and a contentious work environment.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the state attorney general's office publicly released records Monday showing that Dixson received a check for $651,000 in January and his attorney collected $951,585. The remaining money went to court expenses and a state fund that reserves cash for victims.