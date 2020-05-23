Missouri pandemic food stamp benefits extended through June

The United States Department of Agriculture has approved a waiver request to extend benefits from Pandemic Food Stamp/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (P-SNAP) through June for Missourians.

P-SNAP allows Missouri SNAP recipients to receive the maximum Food Stamp/SNAP benefit amount for their household size during a state of emergency, according to the USDA.

“Missouri’s Show Me Strong Recovery plan is helping Missourians get back on their feet and extending P-SNAP benefits through the month of June helps low-income households remain resilient,” said Jennifer Tidball, Acting Director, Department of Social Services. “As Missouri recovers and the state of emergency declaration ends, it is very important for Missourians to be aware and be prepared for their SNAP benefits to go back to the normal amount the household is eligible to receive. This means many SNAP households will see a decrease in benefits.”

The USDA has also approved Missouri’s waiver request to extend the suspension of Food Stamp interviews through the month of June.

As of April 30, 2020, 360,937 Missouri households, which includes 752,315 individuals, receive Food Stamp/SNAP benefits.

“Missouri’s Show Me Strong Recovery plan is helping Missourians get back on their feet and extending P-SNAP benefits through the month of June helps low-income households remain resilient,” said Jennifer Tidball, Acting Director, Department of Social Services. “As Missouri recovers and the state of emergency declaration ends, it is very important for Missourians to be aware and be prepared for their SNAP benefits to go back to the normal amount the household is eligible to receive. This means many SNAP households will see a decrease in benefits.”

Missourians who have questions can use the DSS Virtual Assistant to get immediate answers to basic questions that are not specific to an individual’s case 24 hours a day or can call 855-FSD-INFO or 855-373-4636 Monday through Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Normal hours resume May 26 after Memorial Day weekend.

Missourians in need of information on Food Stamp, Medicaid, Child Care Subsidy, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefit programs can click here.