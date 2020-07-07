Missouri officials cite reporting delay as virus case spike

Reported cases of the coronavirus in Missouri are up by more than 700 cases.

The Tuesday increase is the highest daily increase the state has seen so far. Health department officials say the spike is partly because of a delay in reporting from labs. Spokeswoman Lisa Cox also says confirmed cases piled up over the holiday weekend. She says the agency expects higher-than-usual numbers Wednesday, too.

Missouri reported another 773 cases of coronavirus Tuesday, a roughly 3.2% increase from Monday. There have been 24,629 reported cases since the virus first struck the state. At least 1,042 people have died.