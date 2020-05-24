Missouri nears 12,000 COVID-19 cases, averaging 200-plus new cases over last four days

Nearly 12,000 positive cases and 680 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Missouri as of Sunday, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Missouri reported an increase of 236 new cases Sunday, raising the state's total to 11,988. On average, the state has reported more than 200 new cases over the last four days.

The state also reported four new deaths, raising the total to 680.

The numbers come as Missouri looks to ramp up testing, Gov. Parson said Thursday. The goal is to conduct 7,500 tests per day in Missouri and increase testing through box-in outbreaks, sentinel testing and community sampling.

More than 170,000 people in the state have been tested through PCR and serology tests, according to the DHSS.

For the latest updates in Missouri and around the Ozarks, click here.