Missouri may have passed its peak for COVID-19, per updated model projections

A widely-cited coronavirus prediction model has revised its projections for Missouri, saying that the state has seen its peaks in daily deaths and resource use from COVID-19.

The model comes from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

According to the latest model projections, Missouri passed its projected peak for daily deaths on April 14 and its projected peak for resource use on April 15.

IHME released its revised projections for several states on Friday. The models took into account two new social distancing measures - mass gathering restrictions and initial business closures. Missouri instituted both in mid-March.

Last week, the model projected Missouri would see its peak in daily deaths and peak resource use around April 25.

Updated numbers also show the state's total deaths projected fell from more than 500 to 326.

Arkansas' projections since last week have been pushed back. The state is now projected to see its peak in daily deaths around May 2 and its peak resource use by April 30, according to the model.

As of Saturday, more than 5,500 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Missouri and more than 1,700 were reported in Arkansas. For the latest numbers and updates from both states, click here.