Missouri man left his wallet with ID behind during ATM heist

Authorities say a Missouri man accused of snatching an ATM bag full of cash dropped his cell phone and a wallet containing his identification while fleeing the scene.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 38-year-old Courtney McNeal of St. Louis is being held without bail after being charged Monday. There is no lawyer listed for him in the case. Prosecutors allege McNeal grabbed a satchel containing $64,100 from two guards who were filling an ATM on April 10.

The theft was captured by the store's surveillance cameras.

