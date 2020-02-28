Missouri man accused of dismembering dog

An eastern Missouri man is charged with animal abuse involving torture and armed criminal action for allegedly killing a dog with a machete and leaving the dismembered body for his mother to find.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Kaleb Reynolds of De Soto is accused of smoking methamphetamine prior to killing the dog on Feb. 17. The charges were filed Thursday.

Police say Reynolds was angry with his mother and girlfriend and became even more enraged after smoking meth. Charges allege that Reynolds' dog jumped on him and Reynolds retrieved a machete from his yard and attacked the dog.

