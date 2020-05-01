Missouri lights capitol dome blue in honor of fallen law enforcement

The Missouri State Capitol dome and the Law Enforcement Memorial will be lit blue through Sunday night to honor law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

Gov. Parson says the tribute will run through Sunday, May 3.

This tribute comes after an annual statewide ceremony to fallen law enforcement officers was canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony was previously scheduled to take place this weekend.

Members of the Memorial Board gathered Thursday night for a small ceremony, according to the Missouri Department of Public Safety. The capitol dome was lit blue on the order of Gov. Parson.