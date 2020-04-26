Missouri lawmakers return to the capitol Monday, state budget among top priorities

Missouri lawmakers have been off work for weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic, but head back to the state capitol Monday.

Lawmakers will be tasked with trimming the state budget significantly, though it's unclear as to where those cuts will happen.

The constitutional deadline to pass a budget plan is May 8. The budget covers next fiscal year, which begins in July.

Lawmakers are aiming to cut $700 million from Gov. Parson's original $30 billion spending proposal, according to Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Dan Hegeman.

Gov. Parson says he's delivered his budget recommendations to lawmakers. He has also extended the state's emergency declaration until June 15 to ensure that resources are available as Missouri prepares to reopen the state.

Missouri's current stay-at-home order is set to expire May 4.