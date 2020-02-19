Missouri lawmaker wants to see all schools with an armed 'school protection officer'

Missouri lawmakers are debating a gun bill that would impact local schools.

The bill would require all school buildings in Missouri to have at least one armed guard on duty during school hours.

It's called the Keep our Schools Safe Act. If it passes, schools would need to designate a "School Protection Officer" to carry a firearm or defense spray.

That person could be a police officer, a teacher, or a volunteer - which could be either a retired police officer or military member who is up to date on training.

"I think when we're looking at who we're going to arm in our schools, I don't think any Tom, Dick, and Harry should be tasked with looking out for the kids, making sure certain situations don't arise, looking out for the safety of entire staff," said bill sponsor Rep. Nick Schroer, R- O'Fallon. "I think you need someone who's armed, and somebody who's trained in these situations."

More than half of Missouri schools already have a school resource officer on campus.

Some opponents argue the decision to have an armed guard should be up to the individual districts, not the state.