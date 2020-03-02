Missouri health officials say the state is prepared for Coronavirus

Doctors say COVID-19, or the coronavirus, is very much like the flu or the common cold.

"You get it from coughing, sneezing, runny nose, all the usual things, close contact with somebody who's had it," said Dr. Steven Witt of the University of Missouri Health System.

Doctors say just over two people get sick for every person who has been diagnosed with the respiratory illness.

"That's less than some diseases, but that's still very infectious," Witt added.

Right now, the state says there have been 100 Missourians who traveled to highly infected areas, including China, Iran, South Korea, Italy, Japan, and Hong Kong.

Of those 100, 80 have been seen by doctors, but only 15 fit the CDC's criteria to be tested.

None of them tested positive for coronavirus.

"We think its incredibly important to communicate because the default is fear. With infectious disease, there is always fear," said Dr. Randall Williams, the Director of Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services.

With that fear, many people have been taking precautions - buying things like gloves and masks. Doctors say those masks won't do much to help prevent you from getting sick.

"They don't really filter air," Witt said. "What they do is they trap particles. So the reason you wear them during surgery is that when you bend your head down to look, it catches spit and saliva and other things from going into surgical fields. That's what happens when you cough into one, that's what happens when you sneeze into one."

The best thing you can do is wash your hands, with soap, for at least 20 seconds. That helps prevent not only the coronavirus, but many illnesses.

Williams says this is also a good time to just think about your overall health.

"This is a great time to quit smoking and a great time to quit using vaping," Williams said. "If there's a respiratory infection going around, what a great time to get in health.