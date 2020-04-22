Missouri health leaders report deaths rise by 18; also new testing criteria revealed

Missouri health leaders posted another increase in cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

Governor Mike Parson addressed the latest spike in a briefing to the state Wednesday.

Cases of COVID-19 jumped by 196 Wednesday. Deaths from cases rose by 18. The biggest cluster of cases are focused in the St. Louis area. Greene County stayed steady at 91 cases.

Governor Parson announced the state is expanding its testing. The state expanded the criteria, recognizing the increased availability of tests. It means more first responders can get tested. A new test available to the state detects if you have or have had COVID-19 with a simple blood sample. Doctors hope this boxes in new outbreaks as they happen.

Governor Parson believes the state seems to be flattening the curve with social distancing efforts. He says he is encouraged by recent data for reopening the state. The governor issued a statewide stay-at-home order in early April.