Missouri deaths from COVID-19 top 100, more than 4,000 cases reported

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 1:55 PM, Apr 11, 2020

(KY3/KSPR) -- More than 100 deaths and 4,000 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Missouri as of Saturday, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

As of Saturday, the state has reported 109 people who tested positive from COVID-19 in Missouri have died, a jump from 96 reported on Friday.

The state reported more than 200 new cases as of Thursday, a jump from 3,799 to 4,024.

Nearly 43,000 people have been tested in Missouri, according to DHSS. For the latest numbers in Missouri and the Ozarks, click here.

Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.

 