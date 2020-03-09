Missouri coronavirus quarantine violation closes schools

Missouri's first case of coronavirus led to school closings Monday.

Two Catholic schools in suburban St. Louis temporarily closed and some students at a third school have been told to stay home after the father of the first person in Missouri to become ill with the coronavirus attended a school dance with another child.

Amtrak also is cleaning a train the woman took took to Missouri from Chicago. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said at a news conference Sunday that the patient's family was told on Thursday to self quarantine at their home in Ladue but didn't follow health department instructions.

Train stations in Chicago and St. Louis also are being cleaned.