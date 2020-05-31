Missouri casinos allowed to reopen Monday

Missouri casinos can reopen June 1, ending a nearly 2 1/2-month shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

All 13 casinos in the state were closed March 17 as part of the effort to limit the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. Earlier this month, the Missouri Gaming Commission extended the closure through May 31, meaning the gambling centers can reopen the following day.

The commission said the reopening was pushed back two more weeks because local governments have different reopening dates. Many of the casinos are in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas, where reopening of business is being phased in more slowly because of the high number of confirmed coronavirus cases.