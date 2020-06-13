Missouri State offers 'Return To Finish' scholarship to help former students

Missouri State University is offering a new scholarship to help former students complete their degrees.

The Return to Finish scholarship is now available to help eligible students with at least 90 credit hours.

The scholarship offers up to $500 per year for students enrolling in six or more credit hours or $200 for those enrolling in three to five credit hours.

To be eligible, students must have completed at least 90 undergraduate credit hours and have a cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher, been out of school for more than one year.