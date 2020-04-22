Missouri State graduates nurses early to help in the fight of COVID-19

More than 250 people gathered online versus being at JQH Arena to congratulate and honor the 62 nursing students graduating from Missouri State. One of those students was Alexa Henderson.

"I am going to be working in the cardiovascular ICU at Mercy in Springfield," said Henderson.

Henderson says family and loved ones watched the graduation, cheering her on from the virtual sidelines

"My family was very eager to unmute themselves," said Henderson.

She says it was something to acknowledge them since they won't have their actual graduation until October. Henderson is jumping right into the health care field at a time when nurses are needed more than ever.

"I know for a lot of us, nursing is our heart and nothing is going to deter us," said Henderson.

She isn't the only graduate who will be on the frontlines of fighting the virus right out of school.

"Classmates are starting on floors that have been turned into coronavirus only floors and my thoughts are with them," said Kayln Haar. Haar is also graduated with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Missouri State this year.

Dr. Kathryn Patterson says most seniors wrapped up their clinical this semester, allowing them to jump into the workforce early.

"I think this is what we taught them, this is what their whole degree is about, they practiced and practiced and nows its time for them to go out into the world and do what they do best and that's taking care of patients," said Dr. Patterson.

Dr. Patterson says new nurses also go through a period of orientation with an experienced nurse to help them during their transition.

"I am kinda glad we pushed the way that we did and let them graduate early because they will be a great addition, the more nurses you have out there the better," said Dr. Patterson.

