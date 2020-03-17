Missouri State University classes going all online; spring break extended 1 week

Beginning March 30, in-person classes will be provided through alternative means at Missouri State University.

The school also extended spring break through March 27. This will allow additional time for faculty to prepare alternate methods of course delivery. Faculty will contact students prior to March 30 with details about each scheduled course.

Missouri State leaders say they are eager to return to the normal business as soon as the risk to those around us has been reduced to levels that can be accommodated by the nation’s health care systems. The school hopes to resume regular schedules in the fall semester.

Campus services

*Unless otherwise directed, the campus will remain open.

*Residence halls will remain open to those who must be on campus. Social distancing arrangements will be made. Modified dining options will be provided.

*Students electing to move out of residence halls will be provided with an opportunity to schedule a specific day/time. This schedule will enable us to assure social distancing during the process. This schedule will be available soon on the Residence Life, Housing and Dining Services website.

*Access to the libraries and computer labs will remain available on a modified schedule. Arrangements are being made to ensure social distancing is observed in these spaces.

*Magers Health and Wellness Center will remain open.

*Plaster Student Union will remain open.

*Foster Recreation Center will close March 17.

Events

*All non-academic and student events scheduled through the end of the semester are cancelled. This includes SGA, SAC and FSL meetings and events (including Star Awards, scholarship banquets and Greek Week activities).

*Commencement will proceed; although, the date and details of the ceremonies are subject to change.

Student employment and financial aid

*Student employees – your supervisor will reach out to you to discuss your employment.

*Graduate assistants – your supervisor will contact you to discuss your work.

*Student internships and practicums – continuation of your internships and practicums will be directed by your host institution or organization. If it is terminated as a result of precautionary steps taken for COVID-19, please update your faculty advisor or department on the situation.

*

The financial aid office will be open if you have questions regarding work-study or other related topics.

Campus meetings

*In alignment with city and county directives, all campus meetings, events and conferences exceeding 50 people are cancelled or postponed.

*Please refer to our calendar of events for additional details.

Additional information to come

*More information regarding classes will be available next week – including course deadlines, registration, etc.

*Detailed information for university employees will be sent on March 19.