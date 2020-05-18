Missouri State Park campgrounds begin re-opening this week

Campers again have more places to set-up their campsites, as Missouri State Park campgrounds begin to re-open this week.

Day-use areas and trails in Missouri State Parks have been open throughout the pandemic. At Table Rock State Park near Branson, hikers use the trails to enjoy the outdoors, safely along with others.

"This is our favorite walk," Larry Ross said. "We usually go single file and they usually do the same."

The Director of Missouri State Parks says areas that have have remained open have been extra busy throughout the pandemic.

“There are a lot of folks who may not have come to a State Park in the past, but because of the situation currently, they decided to explore," Mike Sutherland said.

As of Monday at 3 p.m., people can again explore Missouri State Park Campgrounds, as well. Campers who already had reservations are allowed to set up their sites now. Plus, people can now make reservations for anytime after Memorial Day.

"We are looking forward to getting our RV out," Ross said.

Gates at State Park Campgrounds have been closed since late March and while they are starting to re-open, campers will notice some changes.

​Campground occupancy will be limited at some parks, staff will clean showers and restrooms more frequently, and campers will use a new contact-less, self-check-in process. Only a certain number of people will be allowed in shower houses and restrooms. Guests can only pay by credit and debit cards, not cash.

"We can crawl in our RV and be isolated. We can sit outside," Ross said.

Some believe other people will have that same idea, using parks and campgrounds to safely social distance this summer.

"Our State Parks have a lot of open spaces, we have over 1,100 miles of trails throughout our State Park system," Sutherland said.

“I think that some people may turn to RVing that had not been planning to simply because they have a way of, sort of, distancing," Ross said.

If you're planning to camp at a Missouri State Park Campground this summer, you will need to make a reservation by 7 p.m. the night before you plan to arrive.