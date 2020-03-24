Missouri Senator Josh Hawley calls for investigation into China's coronavirus action

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley introduced a resolution calling for an international investigation into how the Chinese took action in the early spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Senator Hawley’s resolution calls on China to pay back all nations impacted because China lied about the spread of the virus.

“Since day one, the Chinese Communist Party intentionally lied to the world about the origin of this pandemic," said Sen. Hawley. "The CCP was aware of the reality of the virus as early as December but ordered laboratories to destroy samples and forced doctors to keep silent,” said Senator Hawley. “It is time for an international investigation into the role their cover-up played in the spread of this devastating pandemic. The CCP must be held to account for what the world is now suffering.”

Hawley introduced the legislation with Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York.

“The Communist government of China knowingly withheld critical information needed to combat the spread of the Chinese-born COVID-19 and to this day continues to spread lies and disinformation on the origin of the deadly virus,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “There is no doubt that China’s unconscionable decision to orchestrate an elaborate coverup of the wide-ranging and deadly implications of coronavirus led to the death of thousands of people, including hundreds of Americans and climbing. This Resolution calls for China to provide compensation for the harm, loss, and destruction their arrogance brought upon the rest of the world. Simply put – China must, and will, be held accountable.”

The resolution condemns China's decision to hide the details of the outbreak during its initial weeks and calls for an investigation into how the CPP’s handling of the coronavirus before March 11, contributed to the emergence of a global pandemic.