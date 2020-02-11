Missouri Senate debates over proposal for gas tax hike

A proposal to raise Missouri's gas tax by two cents was up for debate Monday in the Missouri Senate.

Senate Bill 539, sponsored by Missouri Sen. Douglas Libla (R - Poplar Bluff), was first proposed in December.

The bill would raise Missouri's gasoline tax from 17 cents to 19 cents per gallon, while also raising the diesel fuel tax by six cents per gallon.

If passed into law, the tax increase would be intended to help with repairs and maintenance for the state’s roads and bridges.

Missouri has not increased its gas tax since 1996. Lawmakers estimate the increase would raise more than $100 million annually for transportation alone.

The Missouri Senate did not vote on the proposal as of Monday.