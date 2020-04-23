Missouri Poison Center sees 35% spike in calls during pandemic, urges caution with household cleaning supplies

When it comes to cleaning supplies there's an endless amount of products: Bleach, anti-bacteria spray, hand sanitizer and more.

While you're killing off unwanted germs, the Missouri Poison Center wants to remind you that using them improperly or storing them wrong can lead to serious consequences.

"So many families have them in their homes trying to prevent the spread of the virus," said Missouri Poison Center Director, Julie Weber.

Julie Weber, director for the Missouri Poison Center said comparing March of this year to March of 2019 there's been a 35% increase in disinfectant calls ranging in all ages.

"When parents use these hand sanitizers on young children, they will often lick their hands because they have these great smells they think it's good so they'll ingest it," said Weber.

Weber said the safer option is to use soap and water for young children and to keep it out of their reach.

When it comes to adults, she said by not following the directions when making homemade cleaning products can lead to a serious issue.

"When they mix bleach with vinegar they create a chlorine gas that causes a lot of fume," said Weber. "That sometimes needs treatment in the emergency department."

She says while calls are up, calling the poison center rather than going to the emergency room can save you time and money.

"An uncomplicated case in the emergency department is $2,000, while the poison center is free and you'll have expert advice to keep you at home," said Weber. "It's a safety concern. We don't want people to gather in areas to spread the coronavirus."

Weber said the center is staffed with registered nurses, physicians and pharmacists and they'll do a follow up call to make sure everything is all right.